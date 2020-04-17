Decision imminent on whether Irish summer courses to go ahead in West Kerry

A decision is imminent on whether Irish summer courses in West Kerry are to go ahead this year.

Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne Teo, which delivers immersive Irish programmes, says two courses for student teachers have already been cancelled and a decision on the summer courses is due early next week.

Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne has provided Irish courses on the Dingle Peninsula for nearly forty years.

A course for student teachers was due to begin tomorrow, while another 440 students were scheduled to arrive on May 2nd – both are cancelled.

The summer courses, which cater for 10-18-year-olds, are currently due to begin on June 1st.

However, Paidi O’Sé of Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne says discussions are happening with the Department of Education.

He says 3,000 students attend the summer courses in Ceann Trá, Fheothanach, Lios Póil, Mhuiríoch and Baile an Fheirtéaraigh.

Mr O’Sé adds the courses contribute €2 million to the local economy.

A decision on whether the courses will go ahead is due early next week, following department discussions with the Departments of Health and Finance.