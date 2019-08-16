Decision to grant retention planning for west Kerry weir appealed

A decision to grant retention planning for a flow measuring weir on a west Kerry river has been appealed.

An Bord Pleanala will decide on the case in December.

In July, Kerry County Council granted retention to Dan Twomey for the construction of the weir at Slieveglass and Cloonsharragh, Brandon, Tralee, subject to conditions.

The retention relates to the construction of a flow measuring weir to access available flows in the Owennafeana river and to facilitate the further development of a hydroelectric power station downstream.

This has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Edward and Mary Corkery who claim the weir was not part of an original project to build a hydroelectric station on the river.

Ingleby 451 Limited was granted permission for this development, subject to conditions by An Bord Pleanala in 2004.

The appellants say they don’t have confidence that the weir adhered to the original planning conditions and they don’t have confidence Kerry County Council supervised the project to ensure planning conditions were met.

The case is due to be decided on by December 4th.