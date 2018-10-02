Decision to grant planning for Kenmare housing development appealed

A decision by Kerry County Council to grant planning permission, subject to conditions, for a major housing development in Kenmare has been appealed.

In August, Dolent Properties was granted permission for the 50-house development at The Parsonage, Bell Height, Kenmare.

The proposed development seeks to demolish an existing house and shed, build an access road, new entrance onto the public road along with 50 two-storey houses and associated services.





The decision by the local authority has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Sean Daly and Thomas Randles.