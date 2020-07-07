Decision due shortly on South Kerry Greenway

An Bord Pleanala says the South Kerry Greenway case is in the latter stages and a decision is due shortly.

The board had set yesterday (Monday July 6th) as a revised decision date and no new exact timeframe has been given.

A four-week oral hearing was held into the proposed 32-kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard last year.

Kerry County Council decided to acquire the 115 acres of land by compulsory purchase order, following failure to secure agreement over the years with nearly 200 landowners.

 

