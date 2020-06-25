Decision due next month on South Kerry Greenway

A decision date for the South Kerry Greenway has been further postponed until next month.

An Bord Pleanala has set July 6th as the new date; a decision had been due on June 5th.

However, it is possible a decision could be made earlier.

The board held a four-week oral hearing into the proposed greenway last year.

The council decided to acquire the 115 acres of land by compulsory purchase order, following failure to secure agreement over the years with nearly 200 landowners along the 32-kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard.