Decision due next month on planning application for controversial North Kerry windfarm

A decision is due to be made next month on planning permission for a controversial windfarm in North Kerry.

An Bórd Pleanála reactivated the case involving the proposed €46 million development in Ballyhorgan, after a Supreme Court appeal by objectors.

Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd applied for a 10-year permission to construct a 10-turbine windfarm at Ballyhorgan near Lixnaw, taking in the townlands of Ballyhorgan South and East, Irramore, Lissahane, and Muckenagh.





Kerry County Council originally refused planning permission, and the developer appealed the decision to An Bórd Pleanála, who granted permission in July 2016.

The North Kerry Windfarm Turbine Awareness Group sought to have their concerns heard before the Supreme Court and were granted permission to do so, but both parties then consented to a settlement.

An Bórd Pleanála reactivated the case, and are currently adjudicating on it again; they’re now due to make a decision on the case on the 18th of October.