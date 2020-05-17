Decision due by May 29th on IT Tralee’s proposed merger with CIT

A decision is due by May 29th on the Institute of Technology Tralee’s proposed merger with CIT.

The Munster Technological University is the planned merger of the two institutes in Kerry and Cork, a process which was first mooted in 2009.

Students of IT Tralee have been given an update on the MTU project by President of the Students’ Union, Petrina Comerford.

It states that, as planned, the MTU consortium of Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, submitted a report to the Minister for Education and Skills on March 30th detailing their compliance with conditions set by legislation.

The documents were forwarded to an International Advisory Panel, which was due to travel to the college but was unable to due to COVID-19.

Following this, the Higher Education Authority virtually met with specific groups and completed their engagement.

May 29th is the latest date for the Minister to inform the consortium of the decision.