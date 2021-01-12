Decision due in March on Adare Bypass and Foynes to Limerick Road

A decision is due to be made in March on the Adare Bypass and Foynes to Limerick Road.

Limerick City and County Council submitted further information to An Bord Pleanála in September on the project.

The council applied for planning permission in December 2019 for the proposed 35km development, which aims to connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network near Limerick.

It’s to comprise a dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, a motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway network, and a service area for heavy goods vehicles near Foynes.

An Bord Pleanála is now due to make a decision on the case by March 12th.