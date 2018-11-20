Decision to close Knocknagoshel Post Office upheld

A proposed replacement option for Knocknagoshel’s Post Office has been ruled out.

An independent review has upheld An Post’s decision to move all social welfare and AddressPal services to Abbeyfeale Post Office next February.

An Post says full services will be available to customers at the offices in Lyreacrompane, Castleisland and Brosna and mail collection and delivery will continue as normal.





An Post says it will keep the effectiveness of service in Knocknagoshel under review and will work with the community to address concerns.

Kieran McAuliffe had proposed to offer a service in his shop in the village, he says the decision is disappointing:

Independent Kerry Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he is very disappointed that both Knocknagoshel and Gneeveguilla Post Office will close.

He says both communities wanted the service to remain in their areas and the news is very disappointing for everyone.