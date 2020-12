The weather conditions are continuing to affect travel in Kerry this afternoon.

A fallen tree is blocking the N70 road at Blackwater Bridge.

A Kerry County Council crew has been tasked to deal with the blockage and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Elsewhere, a fallen pole is blocking a local road at Tarmons near Tarbert.

A crew is at the scene to assess and diversions have been put in place.

There’s a telephone pole down and blocking road at Grannafulla – Scarriff Old Road.