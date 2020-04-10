Debenhams staff in Tralee shocked and disappointed by closure of store

A union representative says staff at Debenhams in Tralee were left shocked and disappointed at the decision to close the store permanently.

Yesterday, Debenhams announced its UK operations were entering administration but said its eleven Irish stores, including the outlet in Manor West Tralee, will not reopen when restrictions due to coronavirus are lifted.

Staff were informed through email that 2,000 jobs, including 100 in Tralee, will be lost.

Caroline Clifford of Mandate says they will be seeking a meeting with the liquidator when they are appointed to ensure the best deal for workers:

Meanwhile, Mandate says some of its members who work in supermarkets have complained about the abuse and rudeness they have got from members of the public.

Caroline Clifford from the union says she has received numerous reports of workers being abused by customers: