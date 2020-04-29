Debenhams staff protesting outside its store in Manor West

Over 30 Debenhams Ireland staff are protesting outside its store in Manor West.

Workers are staging a second round of protests outside stores nationwide, calling for government action to save their jobs.

This follows news the British retailer is going into liquidation, resulting in the loss of 2,000 jobs across Ireland; up to 70 people are affected by the closure in its Manor West store.

The staff claim the company is reopening some of its UK stores, is still operating online and is not responding to requests through their trade union.

Protesting staff are seeking redundancy payments from Debenhams and want the government to hold the company to account.

Patricia, who has worked in the Manor West outlet for 19 years, says staff want what’s due to them.