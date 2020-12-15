Debenhams dispute reaches 250-day mark

Today marks Day 250 of the Debenhams dispute.

Around 1,000 workers, including 90 in the Manor West outlet in Tralee, lost their jobs when Debenhams announced it was going into liquidation in the Republic.

There are ongoing pickets at each store.

Mediation talks on redundancy terms are currently being chaired by Labour Court Chairman Kevin Foley.

The issue will be raised in the Dáil this afternoon by Cork North Central Solidarity TD Mick Barry who is claiming the Government plans to delay a settlement until after the Dáil Christmas break: