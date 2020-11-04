Debenhams dispute to be raised in the Dáil

The Debenhams dispute is being raised at the Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment today.

Former Debenhams workers are campaigning for a redundancy package of four weeks per year of service, including those at the former Manor West store in Tralee.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry will call for the speedy implementation of the recommendations of the Duffy Cahill report.

That document made significant proposals for changes in the laws relating to workers’ rights in a liquidation situation.

Deputy Barry will also demand in the Dáil that the Government intervenes to resolve the Debenhams dispute.