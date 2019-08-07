Death has taken place of former High Court president and Tralee native

The former President of the High Court, Tralee native Richard Johnson has died.

The son of a former district court judge of the same name, Richard Johnson qualified as a barrister in 1960.

He practised on the South Western Circuit taking in Kerry, Limerick and Clare until he became a senior counsel in 1977.

He was appointed to the High Court in 1987, and during his time on the bench he served as a judge in the non-jury Special Criminal Court, and was President of the High Court from 2006 to 2009.

Mr Justice Johnson’s removal takes place tomorrow to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, Dublin, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.