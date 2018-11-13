Death has taken place of Blasket Island Foundation founding member

One of the founding members of the Blasket Island Foundation, Edna Bean Uí Chinnéide has died.

She passed away on Sunday in her 93rd year.

The Office of Public Works has extended its sympathies to Bean Uí Chinnéide’s family, including her son Lorcán Ó Cinnéide, who was recently appointed Manager of Ionad an Bhlascaoid in Dún Chaoin.





The OPW say Bean Uí Chinnéide was one of the driving forces behind the conservation of the Great Blasket Island, and led a significant fundraising campaign for the construction of the Blasket Centre 25 years ago.