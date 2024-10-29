Advertisement

Oct 30, 2024
Yvonne George, Firies Drive, Firies.

Requiem Mass for Yvonne George will take place on Saturday in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies at 11am.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.

