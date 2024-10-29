Yvonne George, Firies Drive, Firies.
Requiem Mass for Yvonne George will take place on Saturday in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies at 11am.
Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-gertrudes-church
Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
