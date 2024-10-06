Willie O’Connor, Tureenamult, Gneeveguilla.

Peacefully on the 6th October, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his adoring and loving family.

Predeceased by his son Denis and sisters Mary (Moynihan) and Peggie (Mullooly).

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Gracie, daughters Fiona and Therese, sister Kathleen, and grandchildren Eoghan, Patrick, Niall, Ciarán, Ciara and Donnacha.

Deeply regretted by his sons in law Eamon and Michael, brothers in law Dan Francis (Murphy), John (Moynihan) and Willie Joe (Cronin), sister in law Kathleen (Fenton), nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Monday, 7th October from 5pm-7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla.

Requiem Mass for Willie will take place on Tuesday, 8th October at 11am, in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Willie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live using the following link https://mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore.

Donations if desired, can go to the Kerry Hospice Foundation using the following link https://www.kerryhospice.com/