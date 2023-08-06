Willie Keane of Glenballyma, Kilflynn, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on 5th August 2023, beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Larry, Lisa, Kay & Adrian and brother of Mary and the late Frank, Johnny, James and Betty.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Mike and also John Joe, daughters-in-law Fiona & Stella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (7th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Willie will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.