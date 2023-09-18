William (Willie) Buckley, Ballyculhane, Glin, Co. Limerick and late of Chapel Street, Tarbert. Peacefully, on September 17th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of the late John. Willie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Theresa Ann, sons Maurice, Michael, Liam, Gary and David, daughters Mary, Monica and Grainne, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Des, sisters Sheila and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Wednesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Willie being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com , followed by burial afterwards in Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.