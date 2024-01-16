William Trevor Noel Giles of Oakpark, Tralee passed away peacefully at home on 14th January 2024, beloved husband of Rhona, dear father of Rory, Daniel, Olga and the late Garry and brother of Claire, Margaret, Daphne, David and the late Evelyn & Helen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Jack, Rosie, Billy, Evie, Lucy & Sunnite, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Janet & Heidi, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, former colleagues, many relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (16th January) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church of Ireland, Ashe Street, Tralee on Wednesday morning where the Funeral Service for Trevor will be celebrated at 11 am. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Christian Aid (www.christianaid.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.

At Rest.