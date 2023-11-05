William (Billy) O'Brien, Crohane, Fossa, Killarney and formerly of Aghadoe, Killarney
Peacefully, in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his loving partner Maria, his children Sandra, Regina, Timothy, Paul and David and their mother Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Kieran, Curtis, Amanda, Kylie, Shane, Devyn and Tristan, his brothers and sisters Joan, Breda, Kathleen, James and Timo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his former work colleagues in Liebherr, his many good friends and his beloved dog Pepsi. Predeceased by his parents Timmy and Mary and his sisters Maureen, Noreen and Nuala.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for William (Billy) will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish
