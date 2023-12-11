William (Bill) McCarthy of Farranwilliam, Ardfert, Co. Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (13th December) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 10 a.m where the Requiem Mass for Bill will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert

Family information- Predeceased by his beloved wife Sheila (Healy), his brother Stan and sister Kit Gleeson.

Dearly loved by his children John, Phil, Sheila, Stan, Jim, Katie, Deborah, Thomas, Anne Marie, Mary and Bill and his cherished grandchildren.

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers-in-law Phil, Jim, Thomas & Fr. Johnnie Healy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace