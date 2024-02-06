Advertisement

William Barton

Feb 6, 2024
William Barton

William Barton, Ballyarkane, Keel, Castlemaine Co Kerry

Reposing  at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  Remains to arrive St. Gobnait's Church, Keel, Castlemaine on Friday morning where the Requiem Mass for William Barton will take place at 12 noon.  followed by interment in Church Grounds.

