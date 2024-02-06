William Barton, Ballyarkane, Keel, Castlemaine Co Kerry
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Gobnait's Church, Keel, Castlemaine on Friday morning where the Requiem Mass for William Barton will take place at 12 noon. followed by interment in Church Grounds.
