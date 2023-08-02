William B. Palmer of Riversdale, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Sneem, Co. Kerry , died peacefully on 1st August 2023, beloved husband of Kitty and dearest father of Pat, Ronan & Kate.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ruth, Eleanor, Oisín & Émile, great granddaughter Saoirse Ro, nephews, nieces, Michelle & Sophie, sister-in-law Angela, brother-in-law Paddy (Hogan), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for William will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on St. John’s Tralee Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

House private please.