Vinny O'Connell, Clahaneleish, Ballyheigue; peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff of Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Peggy, his parents Vincent and Mary Ann, his sisters Esther and Patricia and brothers Christy, Mikey-Joe and Cyril.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Anne Marie (Hassett), sons Vincent and Donal, son-in-law Ger, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Kate, brothers Fintan and Kevin, sister-in-law Bridget, grandchildren Shane, Liam, Katie, Amber and Noah, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8 Ballyheigue on Thursday evening, June 27th from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetary, Ballyheigue.

House Strictly private.

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue