Vincent (Vince) Galvin, Clounmacon, Listowel. Suddenly, on May 26th, 2023, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Mamie and Ned Joe. Vince will be sadly missed by his brother Joe, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Vince being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
