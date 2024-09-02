Vincent Prendergast, Ardlahas, Beaufort and formerly of Boolteens, Castlemaine.

Vincent passed away peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family. Predeceased by his father Dan and his niece Caragh.

Deeply loved and terribly missed by his fiancée Deirdre (O; Gorman, formerly of Maule, Boherbue), his mother Mary (née Clifford),

daughter Aisling, son Darren & their mother, son-in-law Craig (Elliott), Darren's partner Rebecca (Coffey), sisters Carmel (Kennedy), Máiréad (O' Carroll), Lisa & Angela (Galvin), brothers Brian, Donal & Enda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephew, The O' Gorman, Zeen & Feehan families, aunts, uncles, cousins and his many cherished friends and work colleagues.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at his home in Ardlahas, Beaufort (V93WV77) from 4.30pm - 8.30pm Tuesday evening (Sept. 3rd).

Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Sept. 4th) to St. Gertrudes Church Firies ​​​​​​​for Requiem Mass celebrating Vincent's life at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery Firies.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Advertisement

Vincent's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.