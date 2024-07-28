Advertisement

Ursula 'Uschi' Teahan née Dumke

Jul 29, 2024
Ursula 'Uschi' Teahan née Dumke

Ursula 'Uschi' Teahan née Dumke, Lyre, Millotwn and formerly of Basel, Geneva, SwitzerlandUrsula passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 27th July 2024.  She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband John, son Jeremiah, granddaughter Alissa, daughter-in-law Dessi, extended family and dear friends in Ireland, Switzerland, France, Germany and Bulgaria.

Reposing In Private at home.

Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium Cork on Tuesday.

Ursula's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

