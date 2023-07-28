Ursula O Donoghue (née Quirke) of Barraduff Village, headford Killarney, and Formerly of Farran, Milltown, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, 27th July 2023. Beloved wife of the late Tadg O' Donoghue and mother of Donal, Augustine, Maura, Michael, Martina, Julianna and Ava. Sadly missed by her loving family sisters Patsy, Kathleen, Dorothy, Treas, Bernadette, brothers Gabriel and Coleman, grandchildren Picabia, Rhiannon, Johnathan, David, Tadg Óg, Seán and Bríd, in - laws, partners, nieces and nephews, freinds and neighbours. Predeased by her brothers Lawrence and Brendan, her sister Margaret.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Saturday (29th July) frrom 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem mass on Monday (31st July) at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.

Requiem mass will lived streamed, the link can be found on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page.

Advertisement

Family Flowers Only Please