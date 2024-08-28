Trisha O’Shea Covill of Ashgrove, Tralee and Rathanny, Ballymacelligott and Barnett, London, died peacefully on 5th August 2024, cherished wife of Ian, beloved daughter of the late Con & Kathleen and dearest sister of Marie, Ann, Olive, John and the late Eleanor. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, father-in-law Terry, mother-in-law Diane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning (3rd September) at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Trisha will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Rest in Peace.
