Tony Nelan, Tillaughna, Causeway, Co. Kerry and formerly of Farran, Causeway in the exceptional care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee surrounded by his loving family on August 7th 2024.

Predeceased by his wife Bridie (nee Guiney), sister Peggy (Murphy) and brother's Christy (Farran) and Mike Joe (Ballyheigue).

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his daughters and sons, Josephine (Keane) , Anne (Danielak), Todd (Causeway) and John (Galway), his much loved granddaughters Mira & Ellen, sons-in-law John & Andrezj and John's Fiancée Joan, brother Brendan (U.K.), sister-in-law Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Thursday 8th August from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Tony on Friday in St. John's Church, Causeway at 11 a.m. https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway followed by burial in Derrico Cemetery, Ballyduff.