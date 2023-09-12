Tony (Maurice) Murphy, Tureen, Knocknagree and formerly of Reennanallagane, Glenbeigh, passed away peacefully on 11th of September 2023 in the care of the staff of Araglen House Nursing Home Boherbue surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Nora (née Hickey) and loving father of Maurice, Pat, John, Donagh and Bertie and dear brother of Pat, John and Eileen and predeceased by his brother Batty. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adoring grandchildren Ciarán, Ben, Rachel, Cal, Doireann, Alex, Caoimhe and Senan, daughters-in-law Niki, Tracey, Olra, Elaine and Áine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’ Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Wednesday evening (13th September) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church Knocknagree.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (14th September) at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Tony’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree.

Donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice.

'Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal'.