Tony Hennessy

The death has occurred of

Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Ocean View Nursing Home, Camp.

Pre-deceased by wife Noreen/Dodo, his parents Anthony and Annie, brothers Pa, Ted and Tommy and sisters Helen, Noreen, Sheila, Margaret and Hannah-Mai.

Beloved father of Tanya, Billy, Stephen and Brian.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his sons, daughter, grandchildren Billy, Sean, Michaela, Ava, Caoimhe and Conor, great-grandson Cillian, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Pauline and Jessica, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 4.00PM to 5.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by private Cremation.

Tony’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Alzheimers Society of Ireland via the following link

Donate - Alzheimer

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.