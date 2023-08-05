Tony Costelloe of Rahina, Newcastlewest and formerly of Knockanure, Moyvane. Tony died peacefully in the loving care of his family, in UHL, early Friday morning, August 4th, 2023.
Tony will be sadly missed by his dearest wife Mary, his children Caroline (Walsh), Mairead, P.J and Nicola (Moloney). His sisters Mary and Ann and brother Christy. Sons-in-law Dan and Kieran, daughter-in-law Ursula, brothers and sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends.
May Tony's gentle soul Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Sheehans Road, Gortboy, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. V42CD52, on Saturday, 5th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. John The Baptist & St. Nicholas' Church, Castlemahon for Requiem Mass on Sunday, 6th August, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland
