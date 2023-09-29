Tony Casey of Ogham Rian, Ballinorig, Tralee, and late of London and Clonmore Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 28th September 2023, in the excellent care of The Palliative Care Team in U.H.K and surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Tom and Nellie, beloved partner of Anne (Ryan) and dear brother of Moira, Eileen, John, Tomás, Gerard, Brendan, Patricia, Pauline and the late Bernardine (O’Keeffe).

Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, Anne’s children Aidan, John & Catherine, Anne’s grandchildren who he loved, godson Adam, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (1st October) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 12 noon, (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.