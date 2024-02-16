Tommy Woods, 5 Carran Court, Killorglin. On the 14th of February 2024, died suddenly in the loving care of his devoted wife Kay. Predeceased by his parents Liam and Bridie Woods and brother Gerard. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughter Emma, sons Barry and Darragh, son-in-law Conall, Barry’s partner Ellie, Darragh’s partner Michelle, adored grandsons – Cillian, Luca and Shaheen, his brothers, Donal, Liam, John, his sisters Brenda, Moírín, Una and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Held in Eternal Embrace, May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home 5 Carran Court, Killorglin (V93VF53) on Sunday 18th February from 4.00pm to 7.00p.m. Funeral will arrive to St James’s Church, Killorglin on Monday 19th February for requiem mass at 12.30p.m followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinsons Ireland https://www.parkinsons.ie/

Advertisement

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church