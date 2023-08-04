he death has occurred of Tom (Thomas) Costello, Ballinvira, Croagh & formerly of Trieneragh, Duagh.

Tom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 3rd of August 2023.

Predeceased by his sons Pat & Jerry, sisters Mary, Bridie & Nance.

Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his wife Nora, sons Seamus, Michael & Tom, daughters Mary (Roche), Anne & Nora, sister Kay, grandchildren David, Marian, James, Brian, Diarmuid, Michelle, Patrick, Anne Marie, Martin, Padraic, & Fiachra, great-grandchildren Keira, Evie, Sorcha, Darragh, Ava, Grace, Aoife & Jerry, sons in law Martin & Val, daughters in law Colleen, Anne, Mary, Anne, & Orla, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister in law Josephine, nephew, nieces, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (V94E127) on Saturday, 5th of August, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Croagh for funeral celebration of Tom’s life on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.