Tom Sheehy, St. Patrick's Brothers of Charity, Upton, Co. Cork and late of Lacca West, Duagh.

Peacefully, on August 2nd, 2024, surrounded by the wonderful staff and fellow residents of St. Patrick's, Upton. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Joan, brother-in-law Pat Lane, nephews Tim and Patrick Lane. Tom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Bernie and Kay, brother-in-law Denis, nephew Patrick, nieces Joanne and her husband Leonard, Helen and her husband James and Joan, grandnephew James Patrick, aunt-in-law Eileen Sheehy, cousins, extended family, neighbours and all his wonderful friends at St. Patrick's.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening, August 4th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Monday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Family flowers only,please. Donations, if desired, to Erinville,Upton.