Late of the Market Store, Newcastle West and originally from Stradbally, Co. Kerry, Tom died peacefully on the 13th of December 2023 surrounded by his loving family and in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of the Orchid Unit in Saint Ita's Hospital. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mae (nee Finnegan), daughter Michelle (Sexton), son Tomás, grandchildren Stephen, Laura, Ali and Luka, great grandchild Frankie, brother Michael, son-in-law Toss, daughter-in-law Nicola, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his father Tomásin, mother Madge, brother Jim and sisters Mary, Esha and Noreen.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Riedy's funeral home, Newcastle West on Friday, December 15th, from 6pm - 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8:30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday, 16th December, at 11:30am and burial afterwards at Calvary Cemetery Newcastle West.

Live stream link to follow:

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Ita's.

House strictly private please.