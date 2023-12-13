Tom 'Red' Mc Elligott of Upper Tullig, Kilflynn, died peacefully at home on 11th December 2023, beloved son of Maurice & Kathleen (nee Lyne- Ardfert), father of Clodagh, adored brother of Helen, Diarmuid, Maurice, Catherine, Colm & Kevin, grandson of the late Thomas & Ellen McElligott and Jer & Kitty Lyne and dear nephew of Mary (Whelan), Bridget (Enright), Margaret (McGrath), Teresa (Lynch), Helen (Fitzgerald), Mary (Clifford), Breda (Duggan) and the late Michael, Tom Joe (Lyne) & Hannah May (Leen). Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews Cormac, Colin, Seanie, Darren, Dean, Keelan & Ronan, nieces Erin & Orlagh, brother-in-law Bertie, sisters-in-law Liz & Linda, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (14th December) from 6 to 8 pm. Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated on Friday at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw (streamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Rest in Peace.
