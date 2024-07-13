Tom Kennedy of Coole, Annascaul

Died peacefully on 13th July 2024, beloved son of the late Tom & Bridget and dearest brother of Pat (Toronto), Kathleen, Micheál and the late Mary (died March 2024).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (14th July) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Annascaul on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery, Gurteen, Annascaul.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.