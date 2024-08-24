Tom Edwards of St. Brendan’s Road, Tralee and formerly of Killahan, Abbeydorney

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday (27th August) morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Private cremation will follow.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (www.alzheimer.ie ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.