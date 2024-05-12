Tom Byrne of Racecourse Lawn, Tralee, and formerly Rossmore, Carlow, died peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken family, on 10th May 2024, beloved husband of Margaret, adored father of Elaine, Aoife, David & Mark, dear brother of Rose and the late John and wonderful grandfather of Dylan, Kayla, Arie, Eli, Jack, Declan, Tom, Romy, Poppy and the late baby Edan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons-in-law Brendan & Anthony, daughters-in-law Carolyn & Les, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (13th May) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society (www.cancer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.