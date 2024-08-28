Tina Wall née McCarthy of Ballinorig Estate and formerly Day Place, Tralee, died peacefully surrounded by her family, in the tender care of the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. on 28th August, 2024.

Beloved wife of Johnnie, dearest mother of Johnny, Kathleen, Mikey and Mary B. and sister of the late Mary (Sis), Joe, Harry and Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Charlie, Chloe, Zoe, Kiera, Fiona, Jack, Cian, Jade, Shauna, Claire, Mary-Kate, Rory and Robyn, sons-in-law Ogie and John, daughters-in-law Paula and Janet, brother Michael, sisters Peggy, Kitty, Lonnie and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday evening, 30th August from 6p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Tina Wall née McCarthy will be celebrated at 10 a.m.

Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.