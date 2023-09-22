Timothy (Timmy) Sheehan, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, died peacefully, on September 22nd, 2023, in the excellent care of The Palliative Care Team U.H.K, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Deeply missed by his loving family – his sisters Jane O’Brien and Bridget Herlihy, his brother Jimmy, nieces Eilish, Lucy, Mary, Sinead and Marguerite, nephews Thomas and John, grand-nephew Adam, grand-nieces Tara, Ashling, Emma and Isobella, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Noreen, relatives and his many great neighbours and cherished friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday (September 23rd) from 4.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday afternoon at 2.00 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Timmy will be celebrated at 2.30 p.m. (streamed www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.