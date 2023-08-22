Timothy (Timmy) O’Sullivan, Killeacle and Brandonwell, Ardfert, Tralee Co Kerry.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (August 24th) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, on Friday morning at 11.45 pm am where the Requiem Mass for Timothy will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv ) Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved husband of the late Emer, dear father of John Fergus, Imelda and Bernadette and brother of Mary, John and the late Patrick and Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Meabh and Muireann, daughter-in-law Brenda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.

May he Rest In Peace