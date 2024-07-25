Timothy (Timmy) Leahy, Meenyvoghane, Brosna. Predeceased by his brothers Stíofan and David, and his sister-in-law Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Catherine and Sr. Eileen, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Timmy rest in peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Friday evening, July 26th, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Timmy will take place in St. Carthage's Church, Brosna on Saturday at 11am, followed by a private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Live streaming of Timmy's Requiem Mass will be available on the St Carthage's Church Facebook page.
