Timmy (Timothy) Quirke

Aug 6, 2023 12:23 By receptionradiokerry
Timmy (Timothy) Quirke of Knockeen, Listry, Faha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 4th. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth & Tadgh, brothers Seamus & Tom, sisters Sheila, Bridie & Mary. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his nieces Liz, Geraldine & Cathy, nephews Tim & Sylvie, their partners Gerard, Irenaeus, Siobhán & Patricia, grandnieces & nephews, great grandnieces & nephews, neighbours & a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday evening (Aug. 7th)  at his home from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Listry on Tuesday morning (Aug 8th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry

Family flowers only please  Donations if desired to The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust

