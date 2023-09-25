Timmy Joe O'Connor, Knockduff, Cullen, Cork
Reposing in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen, on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Family Information; Passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on the 24th September, in the loving care of the staff of Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue. Deeply and deservedly loved by his wife Eileen, sons Alan and Denis, daughter Hélène, daughters-in-law Mairéad and Judith and son-in-law Donie. Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Denis, Der and his sister Joan (Herlihy), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his aunt Tessie Kelleher and his greatly loved grandchildren: Cónal, Olivia, Tadhg, Shauna, John, Clíodhna and Ross, his nieces, nephews and his many friends.
